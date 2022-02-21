UPDATE: Father allegedly told 4-year-old to shoot at officers at McDonald’s in Midvale

UPDATED: MONDAY 2/21/22 3:33 P.M.

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police believe a man told his 4-year-old child to shoot at police while at a Midvale McDonalds.

According to police, the father got upset when the order he had placed in the drive-thru line was wrong. When employees asked the man to move forward, he brandished a gun.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after employees reported the incident. Officers say the man was non-compliant with them.

One officer reported seeing a gun but says he didn’t know a child was holding it.

When the officer went to deflect the gun, the child pulled the trigger.

Witnesses at the scene say they overheard the father tell the child to shoot.

The bullet shot through the banner of the McDonald’s and the officer suffered minor injuries.

Police believe the father told the child to shoot at them.

The father is currently in custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspect in custody following McDonald’s shooting in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is in custody Monday afternoon following a shooting at a Midvale McDonald’s.

Police say the incident happened in the drive-through lane of a McDonald’s located at 7200 South 425 West.

A man got upset while in the drive-through lane and police say he pulled out a gun.

When police arrived on the scene, they say the man shot at them.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.