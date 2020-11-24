Suspect in custody, another still at large after police pursuit in Henefer, Utah

HENEFER, Utah (ABC4 News) – One suspect is in Custody and another is still at large after a pursuit in Henefer Tuesday evening.

The incident happened when a citizen reported a reckless driving blue Subaru on Interstate 80 Westbound near milepost 176, according to troopers with Utah Highway Patrol.

A trooper reportedly found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.

Troopers say the vehicle left the interstate at the Henefer exit and the pursuit was terminated.

After circling the area, troopers say they found the vehicle abandoned. A female was reportedly picked up by a passer by.

The Female passenger provided some information on the outstanding suspects.

Summit County deputies responded with drones and a US forest K9 also responded to help search for the suspects.

After about two and a half hours of searching, a male suspect was located near the Weber River, according to troopers.

One male suspect is still outstanding.

Troopers say drugs and guns were found in the vehicle. The incident is still under investigation.