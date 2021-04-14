Suspect in custody after Price City ‘critical incident’

PRICE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is in custody after a ‘critical incident’ in Price City Wednesday morning.

Price City Police say the incident prompted a school district to send out messages regarding a large police presence in the area of 200 N and 100 W. Mont Harmon Middle School and the Carbon School District are a few blocks from where the incident reportedly occurred.

While few details are known at this time, police say a suspect is in custody.

“There is no longer a threat or danger to the community as it relates to this incident,” Park City Police say.

Additional details are expected to be released around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.