Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is in custody after causing a multi-car crash during a high-speed chase in Davis County.

According to Lt. Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in the county around 6:18 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Reports indicated that a driver of a white Hyundai was traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour and passing drivers on the right shoulder of the road in Kaysville.

The suspect then exited 200 North heading east when they caused a 4-car crash.

UHP officials said that the suspect continued southbound on US-89 and continue traveling through Fruit Heights at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The suspect then drove southbound on I-15 where a UHP trooper struck the left rear side of the suspect’s car as it exited I-15 at Parrish Lane, Lt. Street tells ABC4.

The suspect then spun through an intersection, turned towards Legacy Highway, and crashed into a median.

As a precaution, the suspect was taken to a local hospital to be checked for any potential injuries, according to UHP.

An investigation is underway.