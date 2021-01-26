Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after he took police on a high-speed chase after allegedly pawning stolen property at a pawn shop in Cedar City Tuesday.

According to the Cedar City Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man pawning possibly stolen property in Cedar City around 1:42 on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect then left the pawnshop, at which officers determined he was driving a truck with a stolen license plate.

A press release said that that the man then went to another pawn shop, where an officer confronted him. After refusing to listen to the officer, the man drove off, starting a high-speed pursuit.

The man, identified as Steffan Nunleu, 28, allegedly failed to respond to several attempts by officers to stop his truck as he drove northbound on Main Street in Cedar City, before taking a sharp turn at Stoney Pine Dr. and N. Main.

Police said the man then got out of the car and ran off. After a short foot chase, officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

After further investigation, police determined that the man was driving a stolen truck and that a motorcycle in the bed of the truck was also reportedly stolen.

Although no one was injured, police said the Nunley was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure before being booked into the Iron County Jail.

Nunley was charged with 2 counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing, failing to stop at the command of a police officer, and other traffic violations.