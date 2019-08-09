Man sent to prison for up to 5 years in deadly Woods Cross motel fight

UPDATE: Ross Letham, a man accused of killing another man during a fight at a motel in Woods Cross back in March has been sent to prison.

Court documents indicate during sentencing Monday in Farmington’s 2nd District Court, Letham was sent to prison on one count third-degree felony criminal homicide by assault and a prior case of failing to stop at the command of an officer and DUI.

The two 0-5 year prison sentences was handed down by Judge Michael Edwards for the assault that took place on March 5, at the Intown Suites located at 635 South 700 West.

Police said Latham punched the man because he did not like how loud he was talking on the phone, documents state. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.

At the time of the assault, Letham had previously been terminated early from felony probation but a month later, in October 2018, Letham was arrested and charged for a felony evasion, reckless endangerment, and DUI. He was currently out on bail, pending his new felony charges.

Letham’s release date will be determined by the Utah Board of Pardons. The maximum time Letham could spend in prison is five years.

Letham has a long criminal history including several prior drug convictions, forgery and DUI.

————-ORIGINAL STORY————-

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is in custody after a fight at a Woods Cross hotel turned deadly.

Police say on Monday they found a man unconscious after they responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the Intown Suites located at 635 South 700 West in Woods Cross.

The victim was transported to the Lakeview Hospital in critical condition and was later transported to the University of Utah, according to officials. They were told the victim was most likely not going to survive.

After a physical description was given, circumstances surrounding the incident and video surveillance, officials established that Ross Letham was the suspect.

A family member of the victim was also given a photo lineup by police and identified Letham as the suspect.

Investigators say the assault started when the victim was talking to his girlfriend on the phone in the hallway of the motel. Letham reportedly came out of the room and yelled at the victim to keep it down.

Charging documents state that the victim was again confronted by Letham in the back of the motel and threatened to fight him.

At some time during the confrontation, authorities say Letham punched the victim who went down and was unconscious.

Police say Letham had fled when they arrived at the scene. Video surveillance showed Letham entering the motel before the assault and leaving after, before law enforcement showed up, according to charging documents.

Letham was staying at the motel with his girlfriend who officials say was on the scene when they arrived. She would not cooperate with law enforcement, but later admitted to police she encouraged Letham to run.

Relatives of the victim told police that Letham’s girlfriend asked him to run so that he “would not get in trouble.”

According to charging documents, Letham later told police in an interview that he left the motel to get cigarettes and saw law enforcement when he returned.

The victim was pronounced dead on Tuesday, March 5 at the University of Utah Medical Center, according to charging documents.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Letham has been booked into the Davis County jail on charges of manslaughter.

