Suspect in cowboy hat sought for theft of LGBTQ pride flag in Logan

A Ring doorbell camera caught this photo of a suspect accused of taking an LGBTQ pride flag from a home in Logan. (Logan City Police)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police in Logan are searching for a cowboy hat-wearing suspect accused of stealing an LGBTQ+ pride flag.

Logan City Police say the theft happened at around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 30. A Ring doorbell camera captured the above image of the suspect.

If you have any information about the incident or who the suspect is, you are asked to contact Officer Montoya with the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9300 and reference case number 21L18900.

In June, after an LGBTQ pride flag was stolen and burned in Kaysville, police regarded the incident as a possible hate crime. In a statement from the victim’s family, they say the theft was a “cowardly act.” This incident came just two days after Governor Spencer Cox declared June LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“We must encourage relevant and vital conversations about what it means to love each other, understand our differences, and support our LGBTQ+ friends and family members,” Gov. Cox says in the declaration. “We can strengthen resilience in the LGBTQ+ community through family and community inclusion and by providing access to help, and giving them our support, respect, understanding, and friendship.”

In April, a video began circulating on social media of a student at Ridgeline High School cutting down an LGBTQ pride flag during the school’s Diversity Week. In February, a stolen LGBTQ flag in Eagle Mountain was replaced with an apology letter.