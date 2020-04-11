Suspect in Cedar City Metro PCS robbery captured

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Police in Cedar City said they have captured a suspect wanted in connection to the robbery of a Metro PCS store.

59 year-old Stuart Alan Walraven of Cedar City was booked into the Iron County jail on charges of aggravated robbery, failure to stop at the command of a police officer, interference or resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

Police said they were called to Metro PCS at 565 South Main on Friday by an employee who reported they had just been robbed.The employee gave policed a description of the male suspect and advised officers the man had a handgun.

Cedar City Police officers located Walraven about a block away from the Metro PCS. An eye witness told police he saw the man discard a backpack on a lawn when the officer initially drove by.

Walraven then fled on foot and the officer chased him and deployed his Taser. When the Taser did not seem to affect the suspect, the officer tackled him and took him into custody.

A black airsoft handgun was located on the lawn where the suspect was seen dropping the backpack and a large amount of cash was found on Walraven.