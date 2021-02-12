Suspect in California triple homicide arrested in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect in a triple homicide in California was among those arrested following a traffic stop in Tooele County.

Utah Highway Patrol says troopers stopped a vehicle out of California on Thursday near mile post 74 along I-80.

At around 1:30 p.m., troopers were notified of an attempt to locate a vehicle out of California. They were informed that the vehicle was occupied by a man out of Northern California suspected in the murder of three people.

Troopers were able to locate the vehicle near milepost 61 at around 2:45 p.m. A Friday release says they put a plan in place to safely stop the vehicle and take the occupants into custody.

The Department of Public Safety Helicopter, as well as the DPS Special Emergency Response Team, were on alert and prepared to assist if needed.

Authorities say the traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle refused to stop.

The vehicle’s tires were spiked shortly there after, bringing the SUV to a stop in the middle of the freeway near milepost 74.

Troopers, along with deputies from Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, arrested two men and a woman.

UHP says one of those males is a suspect of a triple homicide while the other was arrested on outstanding warrants. The female was detained for questioning.

Officials say I-80 eastbound was closed for about five minutes while the arrests took place.

UHP and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation say they are coordinating with authorities in California in regards to the alleged crime and suspects. The suspects were booked into the Tooele County Jail.

No other details are available at this time.