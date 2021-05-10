Suspect flees police, crashes head-on into vehicle near Wellington

WELLINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is in critical condition after fleeing from police and colliding head-on with another vehicle near Wellington.

According to Lt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a reporting of a reckless driver on US-6 at around 10 a.m. Monday.

The suspect was driving from Utah County to Carbon County when troopers began a pursuit.

Lt. Street says spikes were deployed in an effort to stop the reckless driver.

After roughly 30 minutes, troopers decided to terminate the pursuit about one to two miles outside of Wellington due to the dangerous nature of the pursuit.

Shortly after the pursuit ended, UHP received a call saying the suspect drove into oncoming traffic near 1300 E. Main St. in Wellington and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The suspect was critically injured in the crash and was airlifted to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to UHP.

UHP says the suspect is still in the hospital. It is unknown what charges he will face.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.