UPDATE: 9/10/22 10:58 AM

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – SLCPD reports that the victim of a shooting in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning has died from their injuries.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

SLCPD is requesting assistance from the public, with detectives asking people living along Post St., 900 W and 1000 W in between 400 S and 600 S to check any home or business surveillance video from approximately 12:45 a.m. until 1 a.m. to see if any footage captured a car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Detectives say the shooting “does not appear to be random,” and are currently investigating to determine “whether there is a gang-nexus” to the shooting.

SLCPD states that it is “highly probable” people in the community know who is responsible for this shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-176652.

At this time, police believe that this shooting does have a gang-related connection.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9/10/22 9:58 AM

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A shooting occurred overnight that left one in critical condition, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

The investigation started at 12:54 a.m. Saturday morning when SLC911 received multiple calls about a shooting near 500 South Post St.

Upon arrival, officers found a person with “at least one gunshot wound,” and provided immediate life-saving efforts.

Gold Cross transported the victim to the hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.

Based the preliminary investigation, police say the suspect, while standing outside, fired multiple rounds into the victim’s car while the victim and passenger sat inside.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

The passenger of the car reportedly did not have any physical injuries, and immediately after the shooting, the suspect “got into a car and left.”

Officers reportedly searched the area but could not locate the suspect or the suspect’s car.

Officers have started a search of the neighborhood looking for any potential evidence, including any surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.

The name, age and gender of the victim is not being released at this time. Additionally, police say there is no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-176652.

Members of SLCPD’s Gang Unit are assisting in this investigation.