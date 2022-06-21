CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver who was attempting to evade police drove himself to the parking lot of the jail that he would be booked into, according to Cedar City Police.

On Sunday, June 19 at around 7:30 a.m., a Cedar City Police Officer was at the intersection of 200 N and Main when he observed a white Dodge van drive through a red light heading northbound on Main St.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the officer switched his lights and sirens on to stop the vehicle.

The van reportedly continued to drive at high speeds, passing through several stop lights, swerving into other lanes several times, as well as opening and shutting the driver side door multiple times during the pursuit.

The officer says he believes the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Weber, demonstrated “wanton disregard” for the safety of himself and others on the road.

The officer reportedly followed Weber into the parking lot of the Iron County Jail, where he then stopped.

The probable cause statement says that once out of the vehicle, the officer gave clear commands to Weber to exit the van with his hands up. The suspect allegedly showed signs of impairment due to his inability to comprehend and follow commands.

Once out of the van, Weber was detained. He reportedly stated that he had been using methamphetamine and gabapentin in the 24 hours leading to his arrest.

The officer states that during questioning, Weber continued to struggle to comprehend questions, showed a lack of concentration and would ask the same questions multiple times.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and booked into the Iron County Jail on the following charges: