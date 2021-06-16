Suspect dead after shooting Nevada road worker

EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A man is dead after being taken into custody as a suspect in a shooting which killed one road worker in Nevada, Wednesday.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), a trooper spotted a white Dodge Ram cargo van travelling northbound on State Route 278 near Eureka County.

Shortly after spotting the van, the trooper learned the driver had fired shots at a Nevada Department of Transportation worker, hitting him several times.

NHP says the trooper then stopped to provide medical aid to the worker and then got back in his vehicle to locate the suspect’s van.

With the help of the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, NHP troopers were able located and stop the van about 35 miles north of Eureka.

According to a news release, after the car was located, the suspect got out and fired several shots at law enforcement.

UPDATE: A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff on State Route 278 at mile marker 27 in Eureka County. This is still an active scene and an ongoing investigation. Please continue to utilize alternate routes and avoid the area. — NHP NC East (@NHPNCEast) June 16, 2021

A standoff with the suspect then began, lasting several hours.

NHP eventually took the suspect, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, into custody. A short time later, officials say the suspect “succumbed to his injures” after being transported from the scene.

The worker who was shot was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.