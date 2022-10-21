SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers took a 35-year-old man into custody Thursday evening after he reportedly called the police on himself for threatening to kill employees, shoppers, as well as responding officers in a store in Salt Lake’s City Creek Center.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says this investigation began at 7:30 p.m. when they received a call from the suspect, Keith Payne, telling them that he was inside a store in City Creek Center and needed to be arrested.

According to the agency, customers and employees inside the store evacuated, but officers worked with witnesses to confirm Payne was still inside the store.

SLCPD reports that they worked alongside City Creek Center security to safely arrest Payne. Following a search of Payne, police say they did not find a gun on him and do not believe he ever had access to one.

After securing the scene, SLCPD notes that social workers with the agency responded to provide support to Payne.

Payne was eventually booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on felony and misdemeanor-related charges.

Chief Mike Brown stated the following about SLCPD’s swift management of the situation:

“Our officers did a fantastic job handling this call,” said Chief Mike Brown. “Every second matters. Our city’s police officers worked in great partnership with SLC911. I am proud of our officers for quickly responding, developing a tactical plan to enter the mall and safely arresting the suspect. These situations unfold quickly. They are dynamic and our officers are well-trained. This is yet another bright example of our police officers doing everything they can to help ensure the safety of our community.”