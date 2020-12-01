Suspect at large following South Salt Lake shooting, Officials seek answers

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 21-year-old man is undergoing surgery following a shooting early Tuesday.

South Salt Lake police officers were called to the area of 3895 South 700 West at 2:33 a.m for a report of multiple shots fired. Police say a victim was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on-scene.

According to SSLPD, the victim is in serious but stable condition.

Officers determined that the incident was caused by an argument between two men. The shooting appears to be isolated and targeted.

The suspect remains at large and officials are seeking help.

If you witnessed or have any information in regards to this case call 801-840-4000 or text South Salt Lake Police Department at 274-637 (CRIMES). All tips remain anonymous.

ABC4 will update the story as it develops.