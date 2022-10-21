WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.

Sgt. Spanovic with West Valley City Police Department told ABC4 a male suspect walked into a Mr. Money Loans and brandished a firearm while asking for money on Friday afternoon. Multiple officers responded to the scene, but the suspect was able to get away.

Two employees were reportedly in the building, and police have not reported any injuries. Officers are unclear as of now how much money the man got away with.

No further information has been provided.