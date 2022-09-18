MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) reports that a suspect is at large after an alleged aggravated kidnapping in the Midvale area.

Lt. Lord, UPD, says that detectives were able to identify the man, who is known by police due to his extensive criminal record.

The suspect is currently wanted for aggravated kidnapping, and reportedly fled from the scene after a traffic stop Friday evening.

Police say the stop occurred at 6900 South 900 East.

The suspect is reportedly still at large, though police are not releasing his identity at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.