PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department.

On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road.

Police have information that someone may have filmed the incident, and are looking for that video.

If you or someone you know has any footage of the incident, please contact the Provo Police Department’s non-emergency service line at (801) 852-6210.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.