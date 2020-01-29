Suspect arrested in WVC kidnapping case served prison time for similar crime

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Criminal records of 43-year-old Creed Cole Lujan, the suspect arrested in Monday’s kidnapping case, showed he previously served prison time for a similar incident 12 years ago.

According to arresting documents, Lujan allegedly approached a random 15-year-old Hunter High student who was walking home Monday shortly before 2:30 p.m. and threatened her with a knife to get in the car.

The victim told police after she got in Lujan’s car, he allegedly duct-taped her hands, feet, and mouth. Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray told ABC4 News Lujan then reportedly threw the victim’s phone out the window.

Investigators said the victim’s mother notified police of her daughter’s disappearance around 3:15 p.m. after a family member informed her that the victim didn’t make it home from school. The mother tracked the location of the victim’s cell phone, where officers began canvassing the area.

The probable cause statement said officers found a doorbell camera that captured the 15-year-old teen and the suspect’s vehicle. Police stated they found the victim around 4:15 p.m. “crying hysterically and running frantically through the area.”

The victim told investigators Lujan gave her two different kinds of pills to relax her and then took her inside a house, where he allegedly photographed, videoed, and sexually assaulted her. He then allegedly drove her to the bus stop by the school before she took off running.

Detectives arrested Lujan at the residence where they found the vehicle matching the description on the doorbell surveillance video.

Back in 2008, Lujan was charged with attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping involving a housekeeping employee at a West Valley City hotel.

Charging documents stated he requested housekeeping service in his room and then attacked the employee from behind and strangled her with a hand towel. She lost consciousness and said after waking up 40 minutes later, Lujan was gone.

Officers reported that when Lujan was told he was being arrested for attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping, he spontaneously replied, ‘Kidnapping? How was it kidnapping? I understand the homicide, but I didn’t kidnap anyone. How did I kidnap her? I don’t know why I did it. The cleaning lady was there in the hotel and I lost it. Is she dead? Is she dead? Is she dead?’

Prosecutors dropped Lujan’s aggravated kidnapping charge in a plea deal, but he still served nearly seven years in prison for aggravated murder. After his prison release, he was placed on lifetime parole.

In November, Lujan was convicted of a DUI but did not return to prison for a parole violation. ABC4 News reached out to Adult Parole and Probation to ask why he was only given 60 days in jail and a fine of $1460, but have not heard back.

Lujan was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail and now faces a list of charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse of a child (stranger to victim), rape, distribution of pornographic material, aggravated assault, threat of violence, and tampering with evidence.

