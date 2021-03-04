Suspect arrested in Ogden grocery store homicide

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of an Ogden grocery store owner that occurred on Sunday.

According to the Ogden Police Department, the person arrested for the murder is a juvenile male. Officials say the person arrested is the same person of interest that was detained for questioning by Ogden Police on Wednesday.

At this time the identity of the suspect, who is under 18, is being withheld.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery and is currently being held in juvenile detention.

The Ogden Police Department released the following statement regarding the incident,

“This incident has been shocking and tragic for our community. Much effort and many hours have been expended in the pursuit of justice for Mr. Singh and his family. The Ogden Police Department would like to express thanks to our detectives, the OPD ATAC, Weber County CSI, the Weber County Homicide Task Force, and the Weber County Attorney’s Office for giving their resources and assistance. We emphatically restate our thanks to the community for providing tips/information and video submissions in support of the investigation. It is inspiring to see people acknowledge the impact Mr. Singh made in their lives and a reminder that we all can do the same.”

According to Ogden Police, a suspect entered the Super Grocery on Monroe Boulevard where the suspect and store owner 65-year-old Satnam Singh had a short conversation. Police said the suspect then fired shots at Singh, killing him.

Officials said the suspect immediately left the business after the shooting, running northwest out of the parking lot.

On Friday, a public viewing will be held for Singh at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary on Washington Boulevard from 6-8 PM.

Anyone planning to pay their respects at the viewing is asked to wear a mask and to dress modestly and wear a light-colored head covering, such as a hat or scarf.