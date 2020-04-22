Suspect arrested in ‘horrific’ double homicide of West Jordan parents

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – Friends, relatives and neighbors of Tony and Katherine Butterfield were able to breathe a sigh of relief Wednesday after the suspect in their murders, Albert Enoch Johnson, was arrested.

Sergeant J.C. Holt of the West Jordan Police Department says that tips led U.S. Marshals to a location in Stockton, California where they took him into custody around 3 a.m. Mountain Time. Johnson’s booking photo shows him with a swollen right eye and scrapes on his face as result of a struggle with Marshals.

“Mr. Johnson did try to evade officers. Mr. Johnson did try to escape officers and he did resist arrest,” Sgt. Holt said. “We regret that he made that decision but we are grateful that no officers were injured in his apprehension.”

On Wednesday morning West Jordan officers traveled to interview Johnson in the San Joaquin County Jail while investigators recommended two charges of Aggravated Murder to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Meanwhile members of the Butterfield’s church stake were busy putting up thousands of blue ribbons, including hundreds along 3200 West.

17 year-old West Jordan High School senior Jacob Sosi was busy tying ribbons to signposts, trees and fences.

“We just thought ‘What’s one way we can show our support for the family and especially for the kids at this time?’,” Sosi told ABC4 News. “The stake actually decided and asked if we could help them out, help hang ribbons so when the kids drive along 3200 they can see the blue ribbons in honor of their parents.”

The Butterfields’ family members are now caring for their three children ranging in age from four years to six months old. Officers notified those relatives of the arrest with an early morning phone call.

“It does bring them some peace and resolve,” Sgt. Holt said. “But that being said, it’s a long road ahead as well and honestly, it’s still just as horrific now and the shock has still not worn off I’m sure of what has happened to their loved ones.”

Sgt. Holt made a point of reminding everyone that there is still a long way to go in the process of getting a conviction, and getting some measure of closure for the family.

Neighbors have turned a fence along the Butterfields’ property line into a makeshift memorial wall with flowers, photos and handwritten notes.

