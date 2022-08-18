DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested on Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting at a Draper apartment complex.

Draper Police have identified the suspect as Alexis Marquez, 21.

Marquez is accused of being involved in the murder of Remey Rowland, 33, on Aug. 11.

Authorities say the fatal shooting happened at the Heritage at Draper apartment complex near 11715 State Street in Draper just after 1 a.m.

When police arrived, they found Rowland with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marquez was initially named as a person of interest in the case and is currently a wanted fugitive for other charges in Sandy and Draper. Marquez was later found and taken into custody at his apartment in Draper.

Additional details on the case have not been announced as investigators work to determine the events leading up to the fatal incident. Police say “evidence of an illegal drug transaction was found in the victim’s vehicle” at the time.

Marquez is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Draper Police Department at (801) 840-4000.