SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect connected to a fatal shooting in South Salt Lake has been arrested on Wednesday morning.

The South Salt Lake Police Department has arrested Damian Stafon Coleman, 27, on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

Police have identified the victim as Romeo Charles Stevens, 27.

Romeo Charles Stevens (Victim)

Police locate person of interest (Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

Suspect’s vehicle (Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

Officers had been searching for a suspect after the victim was found shot and killed in a Winco parking lot on Monday night. Authorities found the victim’s body with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the road near 2190 South Main Street around 10:14 p.m.

Surveillance camera footage captured the victim being chased through the Winco parking lot by two men. The footage shows the victim being shot on Main Street by the two suspects.

Police say one of the suspect’s vehicles is seen almost striking the victim before fleeing the scene. During police questioning, the suspect admitted to premeditated plans of robbing the victim. The suspect reportedly told police he would likely receive financial compensation after committing the robbery.

No further details have been released at this time as the investigation continues.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to email nhill@sslc.gov or call (801) 412-3655.