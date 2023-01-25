SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man who has Utah ties — 33-year-old Jared Bridgean, who was repeatedly shot in front of his 2-year-old daughter in Florida last February.

Jared’s family has waited almost a year for answers to who was responsible for his death. Now, at a press conference Tuesday, officials announced that Henry Tenon has been arrested in connection to his case. Police did not give more details into a motive, but said they believe he was not acting alone.

Jared was shot and killed about 30 minutes away from his Jacksonville, Florida home. Police said he was driving home from dropping his kids off at his ex-wife’s house when he saw a tire in the middle of the road. When he pulled over to try and move it, police said someone shot him four times in front of his then two-year-old daughter who was in the backseat.

Suspect Henry Tenon now has been arrested and faces a multitude of charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony and child abuse.

“This was a planned and targeted ambush and murder. The ruthless homicide has pained our community,” said Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith.

Jared’s family spoke to ABC4 last year. His brother Adam, who lived in Draper, said that it was difficult to not have any answers for so long.

“It’s one thing to experience death, but it’s another thing to have someone murdered and not having answers, and to live with that fear is something I’d never wish on any other family,” he said.

His widow Kirsten said that Jared, a Utah Valley University graduate, was known as the ultimate family man who enjoyed spending time with his kids. His family said his presence has been greatly missed.

“The house is quiet. You know, I don’t have someone to play a card game with or watch a show with. It’s just me and an empty home an empty bed and his presence is definitely felt that it’s gone, his presence is not here,” said Kirsten Bridegan, Jared’s widow.

Tenon is expected to appear in court Thursday. The investigation is still ongoing and the Jacksonville Beach Police Department is still asking that anyone who might have information related to Jared’s death contact them at 904-270-1667.