Suspect arrested for attempted murder after stabbing man multiple times in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 48-year-old man is facing possible charges of attempted murder after police said he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times on Tuesday in Sevier County.

According to arresting documents, Robert Martin was booked into the Sevier County Jail on one count first-degree felony attempted murder.

Documents state dispatchers were called to Salina Canyon. When deputies with Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with an officer from Salina City, they found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a van with multiple cuts to his face and stab wounds to his chest. Police said his chest was pooling up with blood.

The victim told police he only knew the suspect as “Dozer” and the two had met about a week ago in Cedar City.

While the two were traveling to Denver, the suspect blew a tire on his motor home which was now parked off the Gooseberry exit.

The suspect was described as having long gray hair and a gray beard and was wearing blue Levi style bib overalls.

The victim was then transported by ambulance to Sevier Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said they were able to locate a set of boot prints heading West, away from the scene. While following the footprints, a small folding pocket knife with blood on it was located on the shoulder of the road. Deputies located the motorhome at the Gooseberry exit in the area called the gravel pile.

A witness said he was sleeping and did not see the actual fight but the three of them went for a drive and got stuck. The victim was getting into the van, the witness said he was bleeding and told him “Dozer” had stuck him. The witness then called 911.

Police were unable to locate the suspect at that time but the next day went back to the motorhome where they found Martin sleeping.

Martin was then positively identified through a photo lineup by the witness and the victim.

Documents state Martin is considered a flight risk as he is not from the area and has an extensive criminal background in several different states. A $50,000 cash-only bail was requested.

