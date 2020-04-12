Suspect arrested after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have a suspect in custody after a stabbing in Salt Lake City Saturday night.

Police said a call came in at 7:36 p.m. of an altercation outside of an apartment complex at

258 West 700 South .

When police arrived they located a man who had a laceration to his head and learned a group of men had been in an argument when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

Police said they arrested the suspect later after another altercation at 1810 South Main St. His identity has not been released.

Additional information is expected to be released on Sunday.