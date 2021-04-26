Suspect arrested after South Ogden attempted kidnapping, search for another continues

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One attempted kidnapping suspect is in custody while the search continues for another in South Ogden.

On April 20, South Ogden Police were called to a home to meet with a concerned parent of a 10-year-old boy.

According to the father, a man had approached his son at the Burch Creek Park and tried to get him to go with him.

Officers learned that man is Ethan Swisher, who allegedly told the boy that his parents asked Swisher to take him home. The child reportedly told Swisher his parents were at home and that he did not need to go with him.

Swisher allegedly told the child he still needed to take him home. That’s when the child ran home and told his father what had happened.

Police say the interaction was witnessed by a school crossing guard, but from a distance. Swisher was taken into custody at the park and booked into the Weber County Jail, according to South Ogden Police.

A few days later, on Friday, April 23, South Ogden officers were called to a home on Holroyd Drive to meet with a parent reporting an attempted kidnapping.

Police are continuing to search for that suspect and released details regarding the incident on Saturday, including pictures of the suspect vehicle.