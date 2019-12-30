Suspect arrested after early morning chase, 2nd suspect on the run

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect in an early morning chase in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he crashed into a ditch in Magna.

According to arresting documents, a traffic stop was attempted on a GMC Jimmy by a West Valley City officer at 2200 West 4100 South just after midnight Monday.

The vehicle fled and a pursuit was not initiated but a second officer who saw the vehicle was able to obtain license plate information prior to attempting to a second stop. The vehicle was listed as stolen and when the officer tried to pull the driver over, he fled, documents state.

A short pursuit was initiated with emergency lights and sirens but was once again terminated.

Spikes were used to successfully deflate the car’s tires. A stop was again attempted, but the driver continued to flee from the police.

A successful PIT maneuver was performed on the car and the vehicle came to a stop in a ditch in the middle of the SR-201.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene, hopped a fence and hid in high foliage along a canal.

The alleged driver, identified as 23-year-old Alex Julius Rasmussen, was found by a K9 and taken into custody.

During a search of Rasmussen, a Kimber handgun magazine was located along with financial cards not belonging to him, burglary tools including shaved keys and other items, and drug paraphernalia, according to documents.

Where Rasmussen hopped the fence leading to the canal a loaded Kimber handgun was located, with one in the chamber.

Rasmussen had several active warrants for his arrest, is an active drug user and is convicted of domestic violence, documents state.

