Suspect arrested after crashing motorcycle through fence, stealing two cars, then runs out of gas

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 31-year-old man was finally arrested after police said he stole two different vehicles and escaped two area searches after crashing a motorcycle through a fence on Sunday in Woods Cross.

According to Woods Cross police the indecent started to unfold around 4:30 p.m. when officers observed a man driving recklessly on a motorcycle near 1500 South 800 West.

When officers attempted to pull the driver over he fled at a high rate of speed, but the officer did not pursue the individual, police said.

Soon after, nearby citizens reported a motorcycle had crashed through a fence in the area of 1450 West 1300 South and the rider had fled on foot. Multiple officers responded to the scene, set up containment, and began looking for the suspect, officers stated.

Later Sunday, citizens in a nearby area reported their gray Chevrolet truck has been stolen from their driveway and over the next 15 minutes, dispatch received reports of a reckless driver in the Bountiful and Centerville areas.

Officers said they later found the stolen car abandoned in a Centerville driveway, and another containment was set up with K-9 teams. A reverse 911 alert was sent out to residents with a notification advising them to secure their homes and vehicles.

At the same time, a Centerville resident reported his truck was missing and but stated to police the truck was low on fuel. Soon after, Salt Lake City police resounded to calls of a stalled vehicle which turned out to be the stolen truck but the rider had already fled on foot.

Police said they received tips the suspect had entered a nearby residence. Upon arrival, police located the suspect inside the home and were able to take him into custody.

Police have identified the suspect as Yancie Parsons. He was booked into the Davis County Jail on two counts of evading, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and several traffic violations.

Salt Lake City Police Department will be screen charges for offenses in their jurisdiction.

