Suspect allegedly shoots teen in face, Sandy Police investigate scene Saturday

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating the scene of a shooting near Sandy, Saturday.

According to the Sandy Police Department, on February 12, a 16-year-old teen boy drove to the area of 7940 south and 450 east to meet up with another possible juvenile around 11:20 p.m.

Officers say, a confrontation then broke out between the two and one person then allegedly shot the 16-year-old in the face while he sat in his vehicle.





Courtesy: Sandy Police Dept.



The boy was then taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, authorities add.

According to Sgt.Swenson with the Sandy Police Department, the scene remains under investigation as officers attempt to gather additional surveillance from doorbell cameras and witnesses.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.