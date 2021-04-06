Suspect accused of shooting ex-girlfriend at Ogden Smith’s dies

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of an Ogden Smith’s has died, the Ogden Police Department tells ABC4.

According to a news release, the suspect in the shooting, identified as 34-year-old Seth Gibson, has died after shooting himself during a multi-hour standoff at an Ogden home, just miles from where he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend.

On Saturday, March 3, officers responded to a Smith’s grocery store at 1485 Harrison Boulevard for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 41-year-old Mindee Lavell Elmore, who had been shot and killed in the parking lot of a Smith’s grocery store.

Police said the suspect, Seth Gibson, fled the scene but was quickly located by officers in the front yard of a home in the 900 block of Maple Street in Ogden, just a few miles away from where his ex-girlfriend was killed.

Police said Gibson was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and refused to surrender to law enforcement.

The Ogden Metro SWAT team responded and evacuated all the nearby homes, a news release said.

After negotiating with Gibson for several hours, police said he shot himself.

“This incident is a shock for our community and specifically the family members that it

has impacted,” the Ogden Police Department said in a news release.

Anyone who was affected by the shooting this weekend is encouraged to contact the Ogden

City Police Department Victim Advocates at 801-629-8246 or at 801-629-8245.

An investigation is underway.