SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In a 7-2 ruling on Thursday, the United States Supreme Court ruled to preserve a law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoptions of Native American Children.

The law, known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, requires a state court to place a Native American child into the care of a Native American family if one is available. Critics of the Act said the law is discriminatory based on race and infringes on state sovereignty.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in his concurrence that the law secures the right of Native American parents to raise their families as they please and for the right of Native American children to grow in their culture.

“The Indian Child Welfare Act did not emerge from a vacuum,” wrote Gorsuch. “It came as a direct response to the mass removal of Indian children from their families during the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s by state officials and private parties. That practice, in turn, was only the latest iteration of a much older policy of removing Indian children from their families.”

Utah Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson applauded the Supreme Court’s ruling saying the decision upholds the incalculable value of Native American children to tribal nations in Utah and across the country.

“Utah will continue to champion the sovereignty of the eight federally recognized tribes within its borders – and the sovereign rights of their future generations,” said Henderson in a statement.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren also praised the Supreme Court’s ruling saying, “The Indian Child Welfare Act is vital too for protecting Navajo families and communities, and we are grateful that the Supreme Court has recognized its importance.”

The Navajo Nation called the ruling a “significant victory” for Native American rights and the protection of Native American children and families.

“The United States Supreme Court upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act as constitutional is just one small step in the right direction to protect our Navajo children,” said ICWA advocate and Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty. “As a nation, we must do more to prevent our children from entering the child welfare system, and we must continue to fight for the future. A future free of violence, a future with unlimited opportunities, and a future where our language and culture are integrated back into our lifeways.”