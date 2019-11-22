Superintendent makes statement amid West High principal’s suspension

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City School District superintendent wrote a letter to the West High School community amid recent controversy involving its principal.

Hundred of students walked out of class on Monday to protest the decision to put Principal Ford White on administrative leave.

The students said he was suspended after he decided to drive home students who had been drinking alcohol rather than report them to police.

The district would only confirm that it is investigating an incident but would not address the students’ claims.

Superintendent Dr. Lexi Cunningham assured the community Thursday that the investigation, which is still ongoing, is based on “a situation where students were put at risk and their well-being was not looked after properly.”

