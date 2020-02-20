Super Tuesday voting dates and deadlines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Early voting for the Primary Presidential Election is already underway and the deadline is looming for those who haven’t submitted their ballot.

ABC4 News spoke with Justin Lee, the State Director of Elections, about election dates, deadlines, and important information voters need to know.

“First off ballots have been sent in the mail. If someone was expecting a ballot and didn’t receive a ballot, they want to contact their county clerk and make sure they get that ballot,” Lee explained. “The next thing is that the Democrats have an open primary meaning anybody can vote in that primary. If you’re a Republican or if you’re unaffiliated, you can go get that Democratic ballot if that’s the one you want, but you’ve got to make sure you do that quickly so you don’t get stuck in lines on Election Day.”

“The Republicans have a closed primary. And I guess people are somewhat surprised there is a Republican primary going on. If someone wants to vote in the Republican primary, they have to be affiliated with the Republican party. The affiliation deadline is passed, unless you’re an unaffiliated voter and independent voter, and you want to affiliate with Republican party at the polls, so you actually have to physically go there, and then you can get that ballot.”

Lee recommends voters research candidates before casting a vote.

“The best site is Vote.Utah.Gov. That’s our official site. Most of the candidates have put in profiles and information. If a voter goes there, they can put in their address, they can pull up information and see that info about the candidates and see their own statements.”

Important dates and deadlines, according to Vote.Utah.Gov:

February 25: Last day to request a mail-in ballot. It is also the last day to register to vote using the online registration system or at your county clerk’s office.

February 28: In-person early voting ends in some jurisdictions, but your jurisdiction may extend the early voting period until March 2nd.

March 3: Presidential Primary Election. You may register to vote at a polling location by casting a provisional ballot.

