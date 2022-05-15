SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we get ready to welcome a Super Blood Moon Sunday night, we can expect to see temperatures well above normal throughout the state.

Many locations will see highs 10 degrees or more above the seasonal average. This is due to a high pressure system that is hanging on to Utah bringing the warmth and some breezy conditions. We will see temperatures in the mid 80’s across a lot of the state and St. George will top out near 100 degrees. So, if you’re planning to go outside – and you SHOULD! – please be sure to plan ahead. This is especially true if you’re going to go hiking in any of the many beautiful locations we have in Utah.

The warmth will continue for the next few days, but we’ll see a slight drop off in temperature as we get towards the end of the week. We are also keeping our eyes on some possible chances for wet weather in Northern Utah as we approach next weekend. We will keep you updated on this as we see it playing out.

With this warm weather it is important to remind you that the entire state is experiencing drought conditions. In fact, 99% of Utah is in “severe” drought condition. Please be mindful of any watering you do.

Bottom line? Warm weather and dry conditions continue across the state.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!