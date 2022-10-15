SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! Today will be nearly a carbon copy of Friday with only a few more clouds in southern Utah.

By the afternoon, we’ll see highs ranging mainly in the 60s and 70s in northern Utah with mid-70s along the Wasatch Front as daytime highs range in the 70s and 80s down south. The reason for increased clouds down south is due to an upper-level low pressure approaching from the southwest. By Sunday, this will result in a slight chance for a few showers and storms in southern Utah with the best chance being in southeastern Utah. We’ll also see daytime highs come down roughly five degrees compared to Saturday down south and the breeze will increase as well.

Meanwhile for northern Utah, the main influence in our weather will continue to be the high pressure. However, given the proximity between the high and low pressure, breezy easterly winds are expected across the state from Saturday evening into Sunday. We also could see some strong canyon winds in northern Utah from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. A wind advisory will go into effect from the northern Wasatch Front, north through eastern Box Elder County and into Cache Valley as well. This advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. Easterly canyon winds of 15-30 mph are expected with possible gusts up to 55 mph near Logan Canyon, Box Elder Canyon, and eastern portions of Weber and Davis Counties from South Ogden down to Bountiful. Be sure to secure any loose objects, like Halloween decorations, just in case! Even though the strongest winds will be from Bountiful northward, strong canyon winds will be possible for the rest of the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back.

By Sunday afternoon, winds will begin to ease as we get another mild and sunny day in northern Utah. As we move into early next week, high pressure re-establishes over the state but resulting in more mild and dry weather through next week, however, looking a little further down the road, models are still optimistic about entering a more active pattern in about 10 days. Being such a long-distance forecast, it’s important to note this is just something to keep an eye on for now. We definitely need the moisture, so keep your fingers crossed that the moisture arrives by the end of the month!

The takeaway? More mild temperatures and sunshine Saturday before potentially strong winds in northern Utah from Saturday evening into Sunday.

