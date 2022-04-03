SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! After a beautiful start to the weekend, we’ll see some subtle changes for our Sunday in northern Utah with bigger changes in central and southern Utah.

This is because of a system moving in from the west. This will lead to the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the southern two-thirds of the state with the best chance coming during the middle of the day to coincide with the daytime heating. In the mountains of central and southern Utah, some minor snow accumulations look to be possible. While severe weather isn’t expected, storms that develop tomorrow will be capable of brief heavy precipitation, gusty winds, small hail and graupel, and lightning. If you have any outdoor plans, keep those eyes to the sky. There will even be a slight chance for a shower or storm in St. George.

Meanwhile, in northern Utah we’ll be looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and with a northwesterly flow, some slightly cooler temperatures than today. Daytime highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s along the Wasatch Front which is seasonal. Down south daytime highs will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. Mountain valleys will mainly be in the 40s and 50s.

By Monday, another disturbance will bring the potential for isolated to scattered wet weather in northern Utah from late Monday into Tuesday before even cooler temperatures arrive. Even though there’s potential for wet weather tomorrow through Tuesday in spots, neither system is likely to produce anything significant. We are looking at the potential for valley rain and mountain snow for the north late Monday into Tuesday. With cooler temperatures moving in, the snow level on Tuesday could drop to some of the higher benches. The system early in the week will also bring increased winds across the state. Following this series of disturbances, we enter a quieter pattern for the second half of next week and a gradual warming trend.

Bottom Line? A series of disturbances will keep the state a bit unsettled to end the weekend into early next week.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!