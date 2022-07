CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Clinton City Fire Department reports a structure fire from Sunday evening.

The fire reportedly happened in the area of 600 N 1600 W.

Fire officials say everyone was safely evacuated out of the structure.

(Courtesy of Clinton City Fire Dept.)

The department is asking the public to avoid the area.

Photos from the scene reveal that the damage to the structure is extensive.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

No further information is currently available.