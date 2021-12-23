Sundance Film Festival will now require booster shots to attend

The Egyptian Theatre marquee promotes the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Proof of vaccine boosters will be required the attend the Sundance Film Festival in 2022.

Earlier this year, festival organizers announced a vaccine mandate policy for all in-person participants including attendees, employees, volunteers, artists, patrons, vendors and contractors.

Now that COVID-19 vaccine boosters are available, all in-person participants ages 16 and older will be required to show proof of vaccine boosters received. Children under five will not be allowed to attend due to their inability to be vaccinated.

Participants can verify their fully vaccinated status by uploading a digital copy of their vaccine card online or providing the physical vaccine card in person.

Verification will take place throughout various vaccination and testing hubs on location. When successfully verified, participants will be provided with a wristband to enter the festival.

Additional negative tests will be required for all employees and volunteers/onsite contractors who have lodging agreements with the festival, along with artists (Directors/Lead artists/Panelists/Jurors) and members of the press. Free onsite testing will be provided to people who fall into those categories.

All in-person participants, regardless of status, must be wearing masks to attend. There are no exceptions being made the all COVID-19 health mandates at this time. Capacity has been reduced this year due to allow for social distancing.

Read the full festival COVID_19 health protocols and requirements here.