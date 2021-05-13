Sundance Film Festival making hybrid return to Park City

The Egyptian Theatre marquee promotes the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It might look a little different, but Sundance Film Festival is making its return to Park City in 2022.

The 2021 version of the event was all-virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, with the pandemic seeming to wane and restrictions easing, the Festival will make a hybrid return. Organizers say the 2022 Sundance Film Festival will take place in-person and online January 20-30.

“We are in the process of designing a safe and accessible Festival where our audiences and artists can come together to celebrate and discover new work, and each other,” organizers announced Thursday.

The virtual 2021 Festival attracted an audience over 2.5 times larger than the typical in-person event held in Utah. This high attendance was reached with just 73 feature films compared to the 120 feature films on display in the previous festivals.

Here is a breakdown of some statistics on the 2021 Festival according to Sundance.

While attendance was way up for the festival, numbers were way down for businesses that thrive off of Sundance’s audience.

Additional details about the 2022 Festival are expected to be released in the coming weeks.