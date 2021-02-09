Sundance Film Festival announces 2021 attendance numbers

The Egyptian Theatre marquee promotes the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Although we didn’t see crowds flooding Park City for the world-famous event, the Sundance Film Festival announced its largest audience ever for the 2021 edition of the festival.

The Festival, which took place both online and in-person from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, announced that the 2021 edition of the event reached an audience that was 2.7 times larger than the typical 11-day event held in Utah.

The event also achieved this high attendance with 73 feature films compared to the 120 feature films on display in the previous festivals.

Here is a breakdown of some statistics on the 2021 festival according to Sundance:

-There were 251,331 views of feature and short films and Indie Series through the online platform or TV apps. With an estimated average of 2 individuals per household for each “view,” this amounts to over 500,000 views of the film program.

-The official program of free talks and events had a total audience of approximately 66,000 based on 33,267 views with the same 2 per household multiplier.

-The New Frontier exhibition had 39,869 visits. Visitors to the space engaged with immersive storytelling in the Gallery and Cinema House or made use of the innovative social space with other Festival attendees at “Film Party”. This is a sharp increase from the live Festival’s audience for the New Frontier program, which averages 2000 visitors per festival.

This all adds up to 600,000 views from the 2021 Festival audience- 168% more than that of the views in 2020.

According to Sundance, 48% of the Festival’s participants this year were between the ages of 18-34. The 2021 audience was very much a global one, with viewers from 120 countries and all 50 states from the United States