Summit County Sheriff’s Office celebrates a first

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a first.

Sergeant Felicia Sotelo is the first female patrol sergeant to be promoted within the department.

Sheriff Justin Martinez announced the promotion Thursday morning, saying, “Congratulations, Sergeant Sotelo! We are excited to see your leadership make even a bigger impact!”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Sotelo worked as a paralegal for a Park City law firm before joining the department.

In 2008, she was hired with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Child Protective Services & Juvenile Law division as a paralegal.

In 2014, Sergeant Sotelo was hired as a patrol deputy. After serving in patrol, she was selected to help build the Justice Reinvestment Initiative.

“Her leadership has turned the (JRI) Drug Court & County Probation program into what it is today,” Sheriff Martinez says. “Felicia has had so much positive impact with many residents of Summit County.”

