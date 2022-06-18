KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in a missing persons case.

Jesse Lee Fredrickson was last seen in the Kamas area on June 11, and later in the day in Box Elder County.

Fredrickson is 52 years old, 5’6″ tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He drives a white 2006 Ford F150 with Utah license plate V761LG.

(Courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

He is reportedly familiar with the Uinta Mountains and Weber Canyon area.

Summit County Sheriffs say he has not had any contact with his family since going missing.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 615-3601.