Summit County Sheriff’s deputy flown home after serious Colorado crash

COALVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – After being involved in a serious crash out-of-state, a Utah sheriff’s deputy is returning home to his friends and family.

Earlier this month, Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Young was on vacation with his family in Colorado Springs for his daughter’s softball tournament when tragedy struck.

According to ABC4 affiliate Fox21, Young left the hotel to pick up food alone on the morning of Thursday, July 1. As he was pulling out of a parking lot, authorities say he was struck by another vehicle.

As of Tuesday, Fox21 reports Young remained in intensive care and had undergone multiple surgeries. He reportedly suffered severe internal injuries.

Young “faces a very long road to recovery,” according to a fundraising campaign created by the Utah State Fraternal Order of Police.

On Wednesday, the Fraternal Order of Police released a statement saying the University of Utah AirMed flew to Colorado to bring Young back to Utah to recover among family and friends.

“The insurance company refused a request that Deputy Young be flown back to Utah to recover in the company of his family, instead insisting he lay alone, in pain, and without his loved ones’ close support,” the statement reads. “Therefore, the $25,000 to $70,000 cost of the transport would be entirely on the family to bear.”

In order to offset the cost, the Fraternal Order of Police created the online fundraiser.

“Every dollar raised will be given directly to the family in order to make this cost more bearable,” the statement continues.

Colorado authorities tell Fox21 no charges have been filed against the other driver involved and the investigation remains ongoing.