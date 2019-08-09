Summit County sheriff looking for man who allegedly pulled gun during encounter in the Uintas

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Summit County Sheriff’s Office detectives are hoping the public can help identify a man who allegedly pulled a gun during an encounter last week in the Uintas.

In a post on the Summit County Sheriff’s Facebook page, detectives said on Saturday between 2 and 3 p.m., the man allegedly confronted several people in the Spring Canyon area of the Uintas (Mirror Lake Hwy).

Witnesses said he produced a handgun from his fanny-pack while making threats but left the scene after acknowledging he was being photographed.

Detectives would like you to contact them if you recognize the man. You can remain anonymous on their tip line or contact Detective Carreno directly at bcarreno@summitcounty.org SCSO Case 19-L15829.

https://www.summitcountysheriff.org/submit-a-tip/

