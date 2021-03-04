Summit County releases statement on 40+ COVID-19 pre-registration issues

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Summit County launched a pre-registration system months ago to gather names and contact information so vaccine appointment invitations could be sent at a later date.

The County said in a news release that not knowing the Governor’s plan related to vaccine priority groups at the time, they delineated the pre-registration into age groups which included 40-54 and 55-64.

Officials said the County had over 6300 people pre-register in these two groups before March 4. However, they say they were unable to sort people based on the qualifying age of 50 in these existing groups.

The County said in a news release, “We’ve worked hard to remove barriers to people being vaccinated. Rather than discard the pre-registration information and start over, Summit County made the decision to allow appointment registration for all individuals in these two groups who pre-registered before March 4.”

In the hours since this announcement, the County said they have worked with the Utah Department of Health and the Governor’s Office to more closely align with the priorities established by Governor Cox.

The County says they will help the 6300 individuals between the ages of 40 and 64, who pre-registered before March 4, to book their vaccination appointments.

Once these individuals have had the opportunity to register for an appointment, County officials say future appointments will be limited to persons aged 50 and over, and those with qualifying co-existing conditions, until vaccine priority groups are expanded.

