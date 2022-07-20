SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say a man was killed after a fatal rollover crash in Summit County on Wednesday morning.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 39-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time. A dog was also found dead at the scene.

Deputies first responded to reports of an overturned vehicle near 4300 E Weber Canyon Road around 6:12 a.m.

(Courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the driver was traveling west on Weber Canyon Road toward Oakley when he crashed. Upon investigating, officials believe the man was driving at a “high rate of speed when he failed to navigate a bend in the road.”

Reports say the vehicle went off the roadway and was airborne over a river before crashing upside down on the riverbank.

Investigators are still determining the events that led up to the fatal incident. Utah Highway Patrol will be assisting in the investigation alongside Summit County deputies.

“We share our sincere condolences with the family and friends of the decedent,” authorities say.