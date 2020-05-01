Summit County lifts stay-at-home order effective May 1

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Summit County officials are lifting a current stay-at-home order and issue the new public health order that will formally transition the county into the stabilization phase of their COVID-19 response.

The new order effective Friday, May 1, 2020 lowers the current risk level in the county to moderate.

“The public’s sacrifices made all the difference in flattening the curve, allowing us to lift the Stay At Home Order. As surges of the virus occur in surrounding areas, we continue to stress the importance of personal protection and continue to discourage unnecessary travel from outside the area,” said Summit County Health Director Dr. Rich Bullough.

Summit County’s new order provides business-specific protocols for 32 different local business sectors.

The order is an expanded and refined version of Governor Gary Herbert’s Utah Leads Together Plan, approved by Governor Herbert and the Utah Coronavirus Task Force. It details the gradual re-opening of business and commerce while preventing the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and sanitization protocols, and restrictions on specific business activities, according to officials.

It is recommended that all residents wear a non-surgical mask or face covering that completely covers the nose and mouth whenever possible in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

In the order, public and private gatherings are limited to no more than 20 people, with certain exemptions for emergency response, grocery stores, gas stations and other essential industries. All hot tubs, spas, saunas, steam rooms, locker rooms, bike share, dog parks, and leisure swimming pools will remain closed to members, guests, patrons, and the general public.

County officials say the order will be in effect until July 1 but will be reviewed in 14 days. At that point, the order could be ended, extended, or modified. Should the data indicate new transmission of the COVID-19 virus or that the spread of the virus in Summit County has substantially increased, the County may be required to reinstate the Stay-at-Home Order.

Businesses, employees and members of the general public who have questions or concerns about compliance with the new Order are encouraged to call the Summit County Community Concerns Line at 435-333-0050. In addition to regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.), this line will be staffed from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3.

Review the Order in its entirety.

