Summit County health director issues orders on gatherings

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Summit County health director issued public health orders on gatherings and additional business Industries.

Summit County Health Director, Dr. Rich Bullough, and Summit County Attorney, Margaret Olson, issued further Public Health Orders due to the continuing and immediate threat to public health from the COVID-19 virus. Officials say effective immediately, the Order addresses the following:

Gatherings of more than 10 individuals are prohibited. (Does not apply to critical government services or other necessary services such as shelters, residential care providers, grocery stores, convenience stores, or families living in the same household.)

Restrictions and limitations for commercial and residential building and construction work sites.

Restrictions and limitations to hair, nail and tanning salons, physical therapy clinics and services.

Protocols for dental clinical services.

“Every Health Order we enact is to protect public health in Summit County,” Bullough said. “We are in the fight against COVID-19 for the long haul. Each proactive step we take today saves weeks and months of reactive measures down the road. Our efforts will be magnified by the cooperation of our communities.”

Summit County officials say the Public Health Order will be re-evaluated in 14 days but does not currently expire until April 22, 2020. At that point, they say the Order could be ended, extended or modified.

This Order adds to a previous mandate on restaurant services that went into effect on March 15. Violations of the most recent Public Health Order are punishable as a Class B Misdemeanor in Summit County.

“This pandemic will not cure itself overnight, or over the course of a month,” said Summit County Council Chair, Doug Clyde. “We ask the public to aid us in our fight against the spread of COVID-19 by complying with these Health Orders to their fullest extent. These efforts require diligence and patience from every group in every community in Summit County. One person who thinks the rules don’t apply to them can endanger our vulnerable population and drastically set back our efforts with their irresponsible actions.”

Visit the county’s website to view the Order in its entirety.

Businesses, employees and members of the general public who have questions or concerns about compliance are encouraged to call the Summit County Community Concerns Line at 435-333-0050.

