Summit County encourages transition to electric transportation and renewable energy

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 17: A charging plug connects an electric vehicle (EV) to a charging station on August 17, 2017 in London, England. A study commissioned by power generation company Drax shows that current electric car models are twice as green as they were five years ago. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4) – Summit County Manager, Tom Fisher is waiving building permit fees for the construction of electric vehicle charging stations and installations completed in 2021.

This is being done to encourage the transition to electrified transportation and renewable energy, according to a press release.

The action builds on the continuous executive action since 2013 to reduce the costs associated with expanding distributed generation via solar photovoltaic. New this year is the additional encouragement to install electric vehicle charging stations for public and private use.

Officials say residents seeking to install these systems will still need to submit building permit applications for review and receive a permit from the Building department.

With the fee waiver, however, the cost to residents will be lower. Retiring Summit County Sustainability Manager, Lisa Yoder, expressed how the fee waivers support the County Council’s goals, particularly as expressed through Resolution 2019-29. “Helping the community transition to using renewable energy and electric vehicles is critical to working towards the Council’s greenhouse gas reduction and transportation electrification goals”, explained Yoder. “In addition, using solar to charge electric vehicles can help residents reduce vehicle operating costs and help protect air quality.”

Incoming Summit County Sustainability Manager, Emily Quinton, also stated the relevance of the fee waivers in the vision for a resilient community, sharing “as technology evolves, solar will be a key part of a resilient community. Combining solar with battery storage, for example, can help power essential equipment during a power outage and can help manage demand on the utility grid. Combine that with electric vehicles, and we can begin to see a system in which both our built environment and transportation systems are powered by low carbon energy sources.”

Officials added that the financial impact of the fee waiver is minimal, equivalent to about the permit fees of six average size homes.